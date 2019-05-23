Meeting with former regional governors

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by former governors of the Chelyabinsk Region Boris Dubrovsky, the Altai Republic Alexander Berdnikov, the Murmansk Region Marina Kovtun, the Orenburg Region Yury Berg, Kalmykia Alexander Orlov, and the Kemerovo Region Aman Tuleyev.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

In recent times we have established this tradition where I meet with heads of the Russian Federation regions that have completed their work in these positions. Some take new positions while others focus on personal pursuits. However, almost all former regional governors continue using the experience they gained in their respective regions and their life experience. They may continue working in a new capacity, at a different level and maybe in different regions or in Moscow.

I would like to talk with you about this part, this component. And, of course, I would like to thank you for the work you have done in the regions where you were in office for many years. I would like to hope that you will provide the necessary support to your successors to enable them to smoothly and naturally start working and win the trust of the people who live in the regions that you headed. The main point is to help them use what you, among others, accomplished in the past few years and go further in the interests of people living on these territories, in these regions of the Russian Federation, that is, to achieve the goals we are all working for.

This takes care of what I wanted to say for now. Thank you once again for everything you have done.

MIL OSI