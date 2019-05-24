Court announced its verdict to resident of Perm Territory for illegal felling of forest plantations on large scale

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In Kochevo, Perm Territory, the court sentenced a local resident born in 1986. He was found guilty of committing a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal logging of forest plantations, committed on an especially large scale”.

Last autumn, a message from an employee of local forestry came to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kochevsky”. He explained that illegal logging of trees was found on one of the forest plots near the village of Tashka. Guards of order immediately went to the indicated place and conducted an inspection. It was established that an unknown person, using a chainsaw, illegally cut down 44 pine trees and 90 fir-trees, causing a damage of almost 400 thousand rubles to the forest fund of the Russian Federation.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, the guards of order found out that a resident of the village of Kochevo was involved in the unlawful act. Without having the appropriate permits, he cut down the forest of a total volume of about 75.2 cubic meters and used the harvested wood for extracting material gain. During the investigation, the man reimbursed in full the material damage.

The Court sentenced him to a fine of 357,400 rubles.

MIL OSI