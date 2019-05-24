International scientific seminar was held at the Siberian Law Institute of the MIA of Russia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

An international scientific seminar “Administrative and legal means of encouraging drug addicts who have committed administrative offenses to treatment of drug-addiction, as well as to medical and social rehabilitation” was held at the Siberian Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Deputy Chief of the Institute (for scientific work), Doctor of law, Associate Professor, Colonel of Police Nikolay Tsukanov, Assistant Chief of the Institute (for international cooperation), Lieutenant Colonel of Police Denis Lotz, faculty members of the Chair of administrative law and administrative activity of the internal affairs bodies as well as foreign students of the retraining courses, scientists from the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Kostanay Academy of MIA of the Republic of Kazakhstan took part in the discussion. The speakers identified a number of topical issues in the use by the police of administrative-legal means to induce persons who had committed administrative offenses to undergo diagnosis, treatment of drug addiction, medical and social rehabilitation. Foreign colleagues spoke about the organization of activities of the internal affairs bodies in the prevention and suppression of drug addiction in their countries.

At the end of the seminar, the participants noted that approbation of scientific research will allow finding joint solutions to issues raised during the scientific meeting and to determine at the international level the basis of administrative legislation on the issue of countering illicit trafficking in drugs and psychotropic substances.

