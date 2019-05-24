MIA of Russia officers detained suspects in in robbery attacks on truckers

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Moscow Region, suppressed the activities of a group whose members are suspected of robbery attacks,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

“Earlier, the police received two reports of robbery attacks on drivers of heavy trucks. The offenders around the 33-37th kilometers of the Moscow-Don highway stopped heavy trucks under various pretexts. Having beaten the drivers, the suspects took possession of their vehicle and left. Having driven off to a safe place, they stole the cargo – large consignments of clothing – and disappeared,” Irina Volk said.

On those facts, the Investigative unit in the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo, Moscow Region, initiated criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by paragraphs “a”, “d” of part 2 of Article 161 and paragraph “b” of part 3 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation which were subsequently re-classified to part 4 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code.

As a result of operational search activities with the participation of the Rosgvardia in the metropolitan region, the police detained two people born in 1986 and 1988 from one of the Transcaucasia states. During searches in their places of residence, sets of new clothes and shoes were found. It was established that large wholesalers, who arrived from the one of the Moscow markets, became their victims.

Remand in custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. Preliminary investigation continues.

