Police found mining farms in abandoned buildings in Dagestan

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Police officers, together with the FSB Department in the Republic of Dagestan, discovered mining farms which a resident of Khasavyurt illegally connected to electricity networks, causing a damage to the grid company in the amount of over 4.5 million rubles,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.

“It was established that in April of this year, a 36-year-old man rented two non-residential premises in the Novolaksky and Kazbekovsky districts of the republic, where he organized mining farms to generate lightcoins and bitcoins. One of the mini-stations in the form of three high-power transformer units was buried in the ground in the territory of the Kazbekovsky forestry. For operation of another one the offender illegally got connected to a power line by laying a cable through the roof of adjacent premises. The Police also found components from computers and about a thousand video cards with cooling fans,” said Irina Volk.

The investigators initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 165 of the RF Criminal Code. Remand in custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. Preliminary investigation continues.

