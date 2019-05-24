Police officers in the Moscow Region detained the director of a management company suspected of fraud

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

A 38-year-old man suspected of fraud was detained by ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Schelkovskoye”.

It was established that the offender, being the head of a municipal unitary enterprise in the sphere of housing and communal services, entered into an agreement with a management company to perform work on the hydropneumatic cleaning of the heating system in residential apartment buildings located in Schelkovo. The fraudster carried out these works by means of his municipal unitary enterprise, signed the relevant acts, but paid the funds to the organization with which he signed the agreement. The total amount of the damage was 1 million rubles.

On this fact, the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years. The house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

