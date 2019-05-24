President to visit DC, Texas, Nevada, California during US trip

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda will start his six-day US trip with a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on June 12 after which he will visit Texas, Nevada and California, where he will hold talks on energy and new technologies.

Andrzej Duda’s itinerary was announced by the head of the President’s Office, Krzysztof Szczerski, on Friday. Next week, the President’s Office will present the official programme of the first couple’s US trip.

On Wednesday, June 12, the president together with his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, will pay an official visit to Washington, where they will meet at the White House with President Donald trump and his wife, Melania. The date of Duda’s US visit was officially confirmed in mid-May. The White House announced in an official communique that President Duda’s visit would constitute confirmation of the historical and cultural ties connecting the United States and Poland, which take on special meaning in the context of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II, which falls this year.

See also: Trump-Duda meeting on June 12 The White House said the two presidents would discuss the developing strategic partnership and a range of issues of interest to both sides, including defence, security, energy and trade issues. The two countries will also celebrate 20 years of Poland’s NATO membership and the 30th anniversary of the collapse of communism, the White House statement announced.

Next week, presidential aide Krzysztof Szczerski will travel to Washington for preparatory talks ahead of the presidents’ meeting, which will be their second at the White House. The previous meeting was in the autumn of last year.

The day after the White House engagement, Andrzej Duda’s economic visit to the United States commences, which will last until June 17. During it, Duda will first visit Houston, the biggest city in Texas. “The subjects of energy and health will dominate the president’s talks in Houston,” Krzysztof Szczerski stated.

In the remaining days, Andrzej Duda will visit Nevada and California where he will hold talks on new technologies and Polish-American cooperation in the IT sector in Reno and Carson City as well as in San Francisco. Szczerski underscored that the president will be accompanied during his meetings by representatives of business and start-ups. During his trip the president will, as always, meet with the local Polish diaspora. (PAP)

MIL OSI