Returning from vacation, an airline passenger had too much alcohol, lost self-control and made a riot

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The duty-unit of the Linear Division of the Police at the Chelyabinsk Airport received a message stating that there was an air hooligan on board the plane that had arrived from Antalya.

The police brought the passenger, who had violated public order, to the duty-unit. It was established that a 40-year-old resident of the city of Yekaterinburg during the flight by his behavior interfered with the work of the crew and used obscene language.

With respect to this citizen, a protocol was drawn up on an administrative offense under part 1 of Article 20.1 of the Code on Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

