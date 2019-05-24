Russian MIA officers suppressed large-scale production of fake spare parts for domestic cars

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption (ES&CC), together with colleagues from the Samara and Yaroslavl regions, stopped the production of fake car spare parts,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

It was established that the car body parts were manufactured in the city of Pereslavl-Zalessky, Yaroslavl Region, in premises rented by one of the commercial organizations where more than 20 people worked. During the search, more than 3.5 thousand counterfeit parts and 11 molds for the manufacture of spare parts and other components were found and seized.

“All products were sent to the city of Tolyatti for storage and subsequent wholesale distribution. In the warehouse, more than a thousand fake car parts were found and seized. According to preliminary estimates, the right holders suffered a damage of more than 7.3 million rubles,” said I. Volk.

Criminal investigations into the facts were initiated on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. One of the suspects wrote a surrender statement.

Currently, operative-search measures aimed at establishing other persons involved in this illegal activity are being conducted.

