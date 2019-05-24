Suspect of fraud was extradited to Moscow from Germany

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today Natalya Madorskaya, accused of committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, was delivered to Moscow from Germany accompanied by officers of the Russian Interpol Bureau and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia. The Russian citizen was put on the Interpol international wanted list at the request of the MIA of Russia General Administration for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

According to investigators, in the period from 2012 to 2014, the offender as part of an organized group, under the pretext of providing profit in the form of monthly interest payments, attracted cash funds of about 90 citizens, with virtually no intentions or opportunities to fulfill her obligations. The total damage from the illegal activities amounted to about 37.4 mln rubles.

Natalia Madorskaya was put on the international wanted list by Interpol in January 2019 and was detained in the same month in the city of Berlin. Extradition has taken place,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

