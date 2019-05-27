Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas meets with the Ambassador of China

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

05-27-2019On May 27, 2019, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Belarus, Cui Qiming.





Following the participation of the President of the Republic of Belarus at the head of the representative Belarusian governmental delegation at the Second International Forum «Belt and Path» A.Dapkiunas and Cui Qiming noted the high level of trustful all-round strategic partnership established between Belarus and China, and the important role of the latest summit in Beijing in development of the Belarusian-Chinese bilateral dialogue at the highest level.







During the conversation, Belarusian and Chinese diplomats discussed a number of practical aspects of improving bilateral cooperation and mutual support in international organizations. The interlocutors noted the importance of painstaking and persistent consensus-building in the search for solutions to complex international issues and the need to ensure respect for the interests of all partners in a multilateral dialogue. The Deputy Minister and the Ambassador agreed on close coordination of actions and active daily interaction of diplomats of the two countries in Minsk, Beijing and international capitals on the eve and during important international forums.







The Deputy Head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry also expressed the opinion that it is necessary to more effectively use the possibilities of multilateral international communication, which the United Nations and other influential intergovernmental organizations can offer, to promote effective dialogue between the largest countries of the world at the highest level, including in the context of the importance of proper and timely organization of the UN Summit in 2020.

