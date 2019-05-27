Greetings on the 10th anniversary of the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past years, the Presidential Library has grown into one of Russia’s largest repositories of digital copies of the most important documents, reflecting the key stages in our country’s history, the development of its culture, literature, humanities and sciences, and other fields of study. It has become a respected information and education centre.

It is gratifying that you keep moving beyond, improving the library’s infrastructure, introducing modern technology, conducting important research, giving tours, putting on exhibitions and carrying out publishing projects, intensively cooperating with federal and regional libraries and museums, educational institutions and public organisations, strengthening international contacts.

And most importantly, you provide a wide range of users with access to a nationwide electronic resource, unique archival documents and a rich collection of books and periodicals. Such extensive, truly selfless work is worthy of the deepest respect and appreciation.”

