Greetings to the 17th Yury Ozerov International Military Film Festival

The message reads, in part:

“Your traditional forum honours the memory of Yury Ozerov, an outstanding film director and war veteran. By bringing together talented film directors, screenwriters and artists from Russia and foreign states, the festival serves to consolidate the world cinema community and promote the exchange of best practices, creative plans and ideas. And, of course, the festival makes an important contribution to preserving the truth about World War II and educating the rising generation in the spirit of patriotism and respect for history.

I am confident that the 17th International Military Film Festival, timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of important dates – the lifting of the siege of Leningrad and the liberation of Crimea and Sevastopol from the Nazi invaders – will be held at a high level and will be remembered by the guests and participants for its interesting and packed programme.”

The festival is being held at more than 20 venues in the Hero City of Tula and the Tula Region on May 27–31.

