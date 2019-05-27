On May 29, the President will take part in a Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On May 29 in Nur-Sultan, Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council timed to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union.

Apart from the heads of the EAEU member states (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia), the organisers have invited the President of Moldova as the head of an EAEU observer state and the President of Tajikistan as a guest of honour.

The Supreme Council members will review the EAEU’s performance over the past five years and outline tasks for expanding interaction in various areas, including trade, the economy, industry, finance and social policy.

A draft Joint Statement by the Heads of the EAEU Member States has been prepared for signing. The participants will also approve the Basic Guidelines for Macroeconomic Policies of the EAEU Member States for 2019–2020 and a number of documents on liberalising markets of goods and services as well as on cooperation in the digital economy.

It is also planned to consider issues related to the Eurasian Economic Union’s international activities.

