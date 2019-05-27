Police officers ensure public order and safety during the last bell ceremonies in schools

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Traditionally at the end of May in Russia the last bell for graduates sounds in all schools. This year, over 1.8 million Russian schoolchildren have already taken part in the festive line-ups dedicated to the end of the school year. Celebrations were held in more than 40 thousand educational organizations across the country.

About 80 thousand officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia are involved in ensuring the protection of law and order and security, in the celebrations. Representatives of public organizations of law enforcement profile are also attracted.

No crimes and breaches of public order have taken place.

Festive events dedicated to the last bell ceremonies in all regions of the country, will last until May 31,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI