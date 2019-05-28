Belarus to develop uniform priorities for science, engineering, innovative activities

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

28 May 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 197 to develop uniform priorities for science, engineering and innovative activities.

According to the document, the State Science and Technology Committee and the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, together with other stakeholders, shall develop uniform priorities for the period of five years. They will make the basis for the state policy in science, engineering and innovative activities. The uniform priorities will be approved by the head of state.

The decree aims to fine-tune the system of planning and implementing the most important scientific and engineering projects, and also the activity of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.

The document envisages amendments to the Charter of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, specifies its tasks and functions in terms of research coordination, use of domestic technologies in economy, and also social surveys. The document improves the procedure of electing full members (academicians) and corresponding members of the National Academy of Sciences. The National Academy of Sciences has been also designated as an organization responsible for the fulfillment of Belarus’ commitments under the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty.

MIL OSI