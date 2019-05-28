In Irkutsk Region Police found missing children

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“It took the police several hours to find and return to their parents two young children who had left home in the village of Yantal in the Ust-Kutsky District of the Irkutsk Region.

On the night of May 27, the police duty-unit received a report on the disappearance of two brothers aged 3 and 4.

Immediately, additional crews of police officers, patrol and inspection service officers, and traffic police inspectors were sent to the village. Volunteers responded to the call for help, and together with law enforcement officers examined the streets of the village. By morning, the number of police officers and volunteers searching for the children exceeded 70 people.One of the local residents in the course of the survey reported that on the way to work he heard a child crying near country houses. Police officers and volunteers immediately proceeded to the address indicated by the man to verify this information. There, in an unlocked bath-house, the search party found the missing kids.

According to preliminary information, during the game the children lost their way and failed in finding a way back. Currently, they have been returned to the parents. Juvenile inspectors are checking all the circumstances of this incident,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

