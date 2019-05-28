In St. Petersburg, MIA of Russia officers in shortest possible time solved daring robbery of 85-year-old participant of blockade and detained offenders

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Criminal Investigation officers of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, with the assistance of the police of the Krasnoselsky District, detained hot on the trail two men suspected of a robbery of a pensioner, a resident of besieged Leningrad.

It was established that the offenders under the guise of plumbers entered the apartment of an 85-year-old blockade participant. They brutally beat the elderly woman and fled, having stolen valuables. The pensioner with serious injuries was hospitalized in one of the city clinical hospitals.

On this fact, the investigative division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Krasnoselsky District initiated a criminal case under paragraph “d” of part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search activities, a 28-year-old housing worker, who had previously been convicted for drug trafficking and attempted theft, and his accomplice, were detained by police officers on suspicion of committing this audacious and resonant crime. In relation to one of the suspects the court adopted a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

