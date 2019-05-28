In the Trans-Baikal Territory, police identified the man, whose careless actions burned about 600 hectares of forest

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The MIA of Russia Division in the Krasnochikoysky District of the Trans-Baikal Territory received a message about a fire starting in a forest near the Urluk village,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

For almost 24 hours, the investigative team worked at the scene of the incident. Eyewitnesses were found and interviewed, the territory was inspected, the necessary verification measures were taken.

“As a result of this work, it was established that a 43-year-old local resident grazed cattle and made a fire in the field to cook his food. The surrounding grass caught fire because of a gust of wind, and the fire quickly covered a large area and spread to a forest. The shepherd could not put out the fire on his own and did not tell anyone about the accident. As a result of careless handling of fire, about 600 hectares of forest were destroyed,” Irina Volk said.

The man was detained and delivered to a police division. He confessed to his deed.

At present, the collected materials have been transferred to the inquiry bodies of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia to make a decision for initiating a criminal case and bringing the citizen to justice in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation.

MIL OSI