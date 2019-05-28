Meeting with first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was preceded by an award ceremony. Nursultan Nazarbayev presented Vladimir Putin with the Order The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev to mark the 25th anniversary of the Eurasian integration concept and the fifth anniversary of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, and also for his special contribution to the deepening and expansion of cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Nazarbayev, strictly speaking, you should be awarded with this order in connection with today’s and tomorrow’s events, the fifth anniversary of our Union because you initiated and founded it.

First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev: I award the Order to those who founded the Union. The three of us – you, Mr Lukashenko and I – did it together.

Vladimir Putin: Yes. We will continue working in the same vein.

Nursultan Nazarbayev: Here’s your Order and the document.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much.

Nursultan Nazarbayev: Let’s start with this. We are very grateful that you found the time to come here and celebrate the birth of our common child – the Eurasian Economic Union.

Today I met with all of my colleagues and said: “No matter what anyone might say, whatever or whoever might cause discontent along the way, we cannot do without this Union.” If it did not exist we should have invented it. By and large this is a global fact. We have 184 million people, 14 percent of the world’s energy industry, 45 percent of the world’s uranium, agriculture and so on. No matter what anyone might say, 40 states want to join a free economic space with us. We have signed agreements with four of them. In other words, we need to develop it and the officials should work to remove many problems.

The three of us – you, Mr Lukashenko and I – signed the treaty on the Union and created it five years ago. Before that, 25 years ago I expressed this idea at MGU (Moscow State University). Much time has passed since then but this idea was probably good because we carried it out.

Vladimir Putin: Yes.

