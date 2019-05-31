Vladimir Kolokoltsev met with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

A meeting of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with heads of delegations, who had arrived at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs (CMIA) of the CIS Member States, took place in Tashkent today. The event was attended by Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

The Chief of the MIA of Russia thanked the President of Uzbekistan for the attention paid to the delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the high level of preparedness for the meeting of the Council.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev expressed confidence that the decisions made would have a positive impact on the interaction of law enforcement authorities of the Commonwealth, would strengthen its practical component, and the friendly and constructive spirit of the Uzbek colleagues would contribute to the successful implementation of the tasks set.

In addition, the Russian minister noted the importance of building up a partnership dialog with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan on all issues of operational activities.

On the eve of the meeting, the heads of delegations laid flowers at one of the most famous monuments of Uzbekistan in Tashkent – the Monument of Independence and Humanism.

