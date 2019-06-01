Congratulations to Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The Service’s history is inseparable from the progress of our country and the strengthening of its economic, industrial and energy potential. Colossal work has been done in the past years aimed at creating a reliable system to ensure safety at industrial, mining infrastructure, prevent industrial accidents and disasters, and preserve people’s lives and health as well as the environment.

It is crucial that Rostekhnadzor staff respect the labour traditions and experience of numerous previous generations of their predecessors, actively introduce modern methods designed to raise the efficiency and transparency of the supervising activities, and invariably show competence and commitment to their professional duties.”

The state service for the development of the mining industry in Russia was established by a 1719 decree of Peter the Great.

MIL OSI