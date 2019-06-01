Greetings to participants and guests of a charity event marking International Children’s Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Today, largely through the efforts of the Russian Children’s Foundation, Moscow is welcoming again a large and tight-knit team of children from different cities and towns of our huge country and from abroad.

I know that you have a busy and eventful schedule ahead. You will be able to enjoy sightseeing in our capital, appreciate its streets and squares, historical and architectural landmarks, visit theatres and exhibitions, and talk to your peers. There are certainly exciting gifts and surprises in store for you.”

MIL OSI