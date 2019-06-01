Greetings to participants, organisers and guests of the 50th Belaya Ladya National Open Chess Tournament

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Chess has always enjoyed special popularity in our country. We are rightly proud of the outstanding representatives of the Russian school of chess who celebrated it throughout the world by their triumphant victories.

The famous Belaya Ladya tournament, which marks its 50th anniversary this year, made a significant contribution to chess in Russia.

For many of its participants the tournament became a crucial milestone on their ascent to future achievements, allowed them to prove themselves and gain competition experience. It is certainly important that in the last few years our children are facing competition from young chess players from other countries who are interested in chess and committed to achieving impressive results.”

The tournament’s finals are being held from June 1 to 11 in Dagomys, Krasnodar Territory. The finals bring together qualifying stage winning teams from the Russian regions and winners of national competitions among children’s amateur teams of foreign countries.

