On June 4, the President will hold meeting with Government members and visit Jewish Museum and Tolerance Centre

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On June 4, Vladimir Putin will hold a regular meeting with members of the Russian Federation Government. The meeting will focus on grassroots fundraising to finance housing construction based on escrow accounts starting from July 1, 2019. The participants will also consider a number of urgent current issues.

On the same day, the President will attend the opening of a monument to the Heroes of Resistance in Nazi Death Camps and Jewish Ghettoes and visit an exhibition in memory of fallen heroes at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Centre.

MIL OSI