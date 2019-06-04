Greetings on opening of 3rd BRICS and SCO Student Spring International Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your major forum fully reflects the aspirations of young people from various countries to develop professional and personal contacts, and their readiness to work together in a businesslike manner. The festival programme features a whole range of substantial, interesting events that, I am sure, you will enjoy and that will be useful to you. An important component is meetings with prominent politicians, public figures, journalists, as well as participation in educational and creative projects. But the most important thing is that you will have so many wonderful opportunities to interact with your peers of various nationalities, traditions and cultures. You will also be able to experience the genuine friendliness and hospitality of Stavropol Territory residents.

I am confident that your festival will contribute to the development of international people-to-people interaction, as well as to the strengthening of friendship and harmony between people. It will help further improve the constructive partnerships within BRICS and the SCO.”

