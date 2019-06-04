June 4, 1989 elections a victory of Poles

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda said during a Senate ceremonial session to mark the 30th anniversary of the country’s first partially-free parliamentary elections since WWII that the June 4, 1989 elections were a great victory of Poles, a triumph that changed the world.

“Owing to these elections and the attitude of the Polish people, socio-political transformation took place in Central Europe,” he stressed.

“Even though the elections to the Sejm (lower house) were not fully free, the Polish people showed that they were determined to reject communism and communists. Having rejected the so-called national list, they also rejected the then socio-political system and the then authority of Moscow representatives, here, in Warsaw,” Andrzej Duda stressed.

In the last 30 years, since the country’s first partially-free elections in 1989, Poland has been striving to reach the level of Western Europe but it is only starting to catch up with it due to many mistakes on the way, President said. Andrzej Duda stressed that the 30th anniversary of the first free elections to the Senate, the Upper House still plays an important role in supporting the Polish diaspora,

“Our compatriots see the changing Poland,” he pointed out, adding that “the general balance of the changes is definitely positive” and shows a completely different country than that in 1989. According to the president Poland is now “free, independent, sovereign and far more prosperous.” (PAP)

MIL OSI