President of the Republic of Poland / News / President appoints new ministers

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda appointed new ministers to PM Mateusz Morawiecki’s government at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday morning. The reshuffle has come in the wake of the recent European Parliament elections. Jacek Sasin has been appointed Deputy PM and the head of the Government Standing Committee.

Marian Banas has been appointed Finance Minister. He has replaced Teresa Czerwinska.

Bozena Borys-Szopa has been appointed Family, Labour and Social Policy Minister. She has replaced Elzbieta Rafalska.

Dariusz Piontkowski has been appointed Education Minister. He has replaced Anna Zalewska.

Elzbieta Witek has been appointed Interior Minister. She has replaced Joachim Brudzinski.

Michal Dworczyk and Michal Wos have been appointed ministers – members of the Council of Ministers. All the outgoing officials apart from Czerwinska won MEP seats during the recent EP elections.

Asked by reporters about Czerwinska’s future, Sasin said that she “will assume another very important state post.”

Having appointed the new ministers, President Duda expressed his conviction that they “will manage to fulfil their tasks.”

“Let me express my gratitude to the newly-appointed ministers for accepting hard work and taking upon themselves responsibility connected with their participation in the governing of Poland. I am convinced that you will manage to perform this work and fulfil these tasks,” President Duda said.

“A moment ago I expressed my gratitude to the outgoing ministers who are facing new, European tasks,” Duda stressed and expressed his hope that their new work will be also beneficial to the development of Poland.

The president wished the newly appointed ministers that they could conclude their service for Poland “with personal satisfaction and high popularity ratings.”

(PAP)

MIL OSI