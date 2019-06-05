Association for Financial Literacy Improvement is launched

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

On 30 May 2019, the members of the Supervisory Board of the Association for Financial Literacy Improvement (AFLI) discussed the creation of a system to select financial literacy projects, support for, and coordination of, the activities of financial education volunteers and several other areas of work at their first meeting, hosted by the Bank of Russia.

The Association was founded by the Bank of Russia and professional financial market participants to support private and public initiatives in the sphere of financial literacy. Another goal of the AFLI is to involve citizens in a volunteer movement promoting financial literacy, as well as volunteer selection and training.

As early as this fall, the Association (currently consisting of 19 organisations) will present the best selected projects and initiatives on financial literacy, working procedures for financial education volunteers designed for different target audiences, and the project initiators’ practical experience in the implementation of such procedures.

Plans are underway to have the movement of financial education volunteers officially registered, with the Association becoming the chief organiser of all-Russian and interregional congresses of financial volunteers. To attract volunteers, the AFLI will actively cooperate with higher educational institutions and volunteer associations nation-wide.

In the near term, the Association will create a website, which will publish a catalogue of financial literacy initiatives and a register of financial education volunteers. The Association will also set up an expert board and a board of trustees.

The meeting selected Anatoliy Gavrilenko, head of the Bank of Russia Financial Literacy Experts Board, as the Chairman of the AFLI Supervisory Board. Andrei Paranich, author of manuals on financial literacy, was approved as the Director of the Association.

31 May 2019

