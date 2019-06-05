Financial education volunteers to share experience at the Fifth All-Russian Congress

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

On 10-11 June 2019, Odintsovo, a city in the Moscow region, will host the Fifth All-Russian Congress of Financial Education Volunteers. The congress was established by the Bank of Russia and the Association for Financial Literacy Improvement.

Volunteers from all over Russia will exchange their experience regarding both volunteer activities and interaction with the authorities, volunteer centres, specialised social security agencies and the Ministry of Education. A number of leading Russian universities actively engaged in promoting volunteer activities will speak about the process of selecting and training potential financial education volunteers. Volunteer students, in turn, will share their experience in organising financial literacy classes for people with disabilities and the elderly. Well-known social organisations and Ministry of Education representatives will hold a discussion on the specifics of working with orphans and children without parental care for relevant volunteers. Representatives of Russian volunteer centres will speak about the specifics of organising the volunteer movement and motivating volunteers. A separate discussion will be held on financial control practices, in which volunteers who have passed relevant training are able to detect signs of misconduct by financial institutions and submit corresponding inquiries via Bank of Russia online reception.

Beside plenary sessions and discussions, the format of the congress also offers workshops and practical classes where operators of information platforms and employees of educational centres will demonstrate methods for teaching financial literacy through online games, intellectual tournaments and quests. Participation in games, practical public speaking classes and intellectual tournaments will be open to all. Time for a free-format discussion between volunteers is also on the congress agenda.

Traditionally, the All-Russian Congress of Financial Education Volunteers hosts such speakers as Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Sergey Shvetsov, and representatives of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance.

Participation is free of charge. Attendees must register in advance. Registration will be open until 7 June 2019, inclusive.

Venue: Bank of Russia Corporate University (Odintsovo, Moscow Region, 21 Molodezhnaya Street).

