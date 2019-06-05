In several regions of Russia, police officers have taken measures to decriminalize the alcohol industry

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“In the Republic of Buryatia, law enforcement officers suppressed the illegal production of alcoholic beverages. As part of the criminal case initiated by the Division for Investigation of Crimes in the Economic Sphere of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for Ulan-Ude under Article 327.1 of the Russian Criminal Code with respect to two previously convicted local residents, searches were conducted in the city of Ulan-Ude and Dzhidinsky District.Investigators, together with officers of the ES&CC Administration of the Republican Ministry of Internal Affairs, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, found over 65 thousand ready for sale bottles of alcohol and 5.5 thousand liters of alcohol-containing liquid, fittings and equipment used to manufacture falsified alcoholic products, tobacco products with fake federal excise stamps, as well as cash in the amount of about 2.4 million rubles.In addition, in the Moscow Region, the police seized from the illegal turnover more than 20 thousand bottles of vodka, brandy and whiskey to a total amount of over 5 million rubles. The bottles were supplied with special marks, which, according to the conclusion of the technical and forensic examination, were fakes. The warehouse was found by officers of the ES&CC unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Klin Urban District on the territory of a private household. Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Klin Urban District initiated criminal cases under Articles 171.3 and 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A 57-year-old native of the Ryazan Region was detained on suspicion of the illegal activities. With respect to him a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

