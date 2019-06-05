Law Enforcement Officers Withdrew from Illicit Trafficking Drugs on a Large scale

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control, Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow and the Federal Security Service of Russia detained a 40-year-old man suspected of illegal distribution of narcotics in the Moscow Region. In the house at the place of temporary residence of the offender, electronic scales, packaging material, magnets, a device for sealing vacuum packages, and bundles with various contents were found. According to the forensic study, the seized substances were narcotic drugs – cocaine, LSD, methamphetamine, MDMA, marijuana, mephedrone, hashish and psychotropic drugs – amphetamine, with a total weight of over 7 kilograms.During the inspection of the area around the house, a cache was found, in which there was a package with an unknown substance. The investigation established that the seized substance was a narcotic drug – mephedrone weighting more than 5 kilograms.The total weight of the seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances exceeded 12 kilograms.The police found that the suspect received large quantities of drugs, diluted them, packed them up and made caches in different parts of the city.The investigator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Administrative Districts of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of the crimes provided for by Articles 30, 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. In relation to the defendant, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

