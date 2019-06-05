Miners illegally gathered amber from the bottom of the sea with a fire hose. Police seized more than 7.5 kilograms of “sunny” stone

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the unit for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region, together with the regional FSB Department and with the participation of the Rosgvardia, conducted a preventive raid on countering the illegal extraction of raw amber.

Patrolling on speedboats the area of the Yantarny village, police officers noticed three local residents, who went out into the Baltic Sea in rubber boats and, using diving equipment and water cannons, extracted “sunny” stone. Men aged 45 and 47 supervised the work of engines re-equipped for their illegal activities. Their 33-year-old accomplice in the aqualung, using a fire hose, washed away the bottom soil with high-pressure jet of water and collected sea gems. In one of the boats there were more than 7.5 kilograms of extracted raw amber.

To ensure the possible confiscation of the instrument of committing the administrative offense, operatives seized from the residents of the region two boats with engines adapted for the criminal activity, fire hoses and three sets of diving equipment. The total value of the equipment exceeded two million rubles.

In respect of the offenders, administrative protocols have been drawn up under Article 7.5 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses. During the check it was found that the citizens were brought to administrative responsibility for the first time under this article, which provided for liability in the form of a fine from 200 to 500 thousand rubles,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

