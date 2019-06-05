Moscow Exchange CEO Yury Denisov to speak at SPIEF panel on “Retail investors as stock market drivers”

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 6 June 2019, Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange will participate in a panel discussion on “Retail investors as stock market drivers” as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2019) taking place in St. Petersburg on 6-8 June 2019. The panel discussion is sponsored by Tinkoff.

Moscow Exchange is a partner of the business section of the Forum.

One of the key trends on the Russian market over the last few years has been a massive influx of retail investors to the stock market. This has been driven mainly by fast evolving digital sales and customer service channels rolled out by by banks and brokers.

The number of retail clients on MOEX has reached 2.5 mln people (compared to 1.31 mln people in early 2018). Their share in turnover is 34% for equities and 8% for bonds.

Will retail investors become a catalyst for stock market development? How can the qualitative growth of this segment be ensured and how can a balance be achieved between risks and profitability? What are the growth prospects for the Russian capital market? These and other questions will be discussed by the panelists:

Remy Briand, Head of ESG, MSCI

Yury Denisov, CEO, Moscow Exchange

Oliver Hughes, Chairman of the Management Board at Tinkoff Bank

Sergey Shvetsov, First Deputy Governor, Bank of Russia

Andrey Shemetov, Vice President, Head of the Global Markets Department, Sberbank CIB

Dror Efrat, Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Investing.com

The discussion will be moderated by TV presenter Elliott Gotkine.

The panel discussion will take place at 11:00-12:15 on 6 June 2019, in conference hall F3.

A live stream will be available on the SPIEF website.

