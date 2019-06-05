Moscow Exchange to participate on panel discussion on financial culture at SPIEF

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 7 June 2019, Anna Kuznetsova, Managing Director of Equity and Bond Market at Moscow Exchange, will participate in a panel discussion on “Improving the financial culture: how to ensure public confidence and improve the availability and quality of services” as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2019) taking place in St. Petersburg on 6-8 June 2019

The panelists will discuss the most effective ways for promoting financial literacy and major aspects and issues related to the protection of consumer rights in respect of financial services.

The panelists will include:

Elena Ilina, consultant at the International Financial Relations Department, Russian Ministry of Finance

Guzeliya Imaeva, Chief Executive Officer at NAFI Research Centre

Alexander Kolankov, adviser to the Head of the Service for Consumer Rights Protection and Ensuring the Availability of Financial Services of the Bank of Russia

Anna Kuznetsova, Managing Director of the Equity and Bond Market, Moscow Exchange

Vladimir Potapov, Chief Executive Officer at VTB Capital Investment Management; Senior Vice President at VTB Bank

Elena Tofanyuk, Depity Chief Editor at Forbes, will moderate the panel.

The panel discussion will take place at 16:00-16:45 on 7 June 2019, in pavilion G, Innosocium LAB.

A live stream will be available on the SPIEF website.

