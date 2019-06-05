Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping visited Moscow Zoo

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Moscow Zoo prepared enclosures for two giant pandas, considered to be the unofficial symbol of China, as part of an international programme to preserve, protect and research these animals. A male panda named Ru Yi and a female called Ding Ding were brought from the Sichuan province to Moscow in late April.

China announced its intention to transfer a couple of pandas to Russia during Vladimir Putin’s working visit to Beijing. This event is timed to coincide with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries marked this year.

