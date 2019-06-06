Banking licence of CB Vzaimodeistviye LLC revoked and provisional administration appointed (06.06.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

Banking licence of CB Vzaimodeistviye LLC revoked and provisional administration appointed

By its Order No. OD-1300, dated 6 June 2019, the Bank of Russia revoked a banking licence from Commercial Bank Vzaimodeistviye Limited Liability Company, or CB Vzaimodeistviye LLC (Registration No. 1704, Novosibirsk; hereinafter, Bank Vzaimodeistviye). The credit institution ranked 444th by assets in the Russian banking system1.

The Bank of Russia took this decision in accordance with Clause 6, Part 1, Article 20 of the Federal Law ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’2, based on the facts that Bank Vzaimodeistviye:

overstated the value of assets in order to improve its financial indicators and conceal its actual financial standing. The reflection in the credit institution’s financial statements of the real value of assets at the Bank of Russia’s request led to a significant (over 40%) decrease in its capital and, consequently, to grounds to take measures to prevent the credit institution’s insolvency (bankruptcy), which created a real threat to interests of its creditors and depositors;

failed to timely honour its obligations to creditors and depositors due to the loss of liquidity;

violated federal banking laws and Bank of Russia regulations, making the regulator repeatedly apply supervisory measures over the last 12 months.

The balance sheet of Bank Vzaimodeistviye held considerable volumes of non-core and low-liquid assets primarily consisting of non-residential real estate, including encumbered objects. As a result, the credit institution was unable to generate sufficient cash flow in order to honour its obligations to creditors and depositors on time.

The Bank of Russia appointed a provisional administration3 to Bank Vzaimodeistviye for the period until the appointment of a receiver4 or a liquidator5. In accordance with federal laws, the powers of the credit institution’s executive bodies were suspended.

Information for depositors: Bank Vzaimodeistviye is a participant in the deposit insurance system, therefore depositors6 will be compensated for their deposits in the amount of 100% of the balance of funds but no more than a total of 1.4 million rubles per depositor (including interest accrued).

Deposits are repaid by the State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency (hereinafter, the Agency). Depositors may obtain detailed information regarding the repayment procedure 24/7 at the Agency’s hotline (8 800 200-08-05) and on its website (https://www.asv.org.ru/) in the Deposit Insurance / Insurance Events section.

__________________________

1 According to the financial statements as of 1 May 2019.

2 The Bank of Russia takes this extreme measure because of the credit institution’s failure to comply with federal banking laws and Bank of Russia regulations, due to repeated application within a year of measures envisaged by the Federal Law ‘On the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia)’, considering a real threat to the creditors’ and depositors’ interests.

3 In accordance with Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1301, dated 6 June 2019.

4 In accordance with Articles 127 and 189.68 of the Federal Law ‘On Insolvency (Bankruptcy)’.

5 In accordance with Article 23.1 of the Federal Law ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’.

6 Depositors mean individuals, including those who are engaged in entrepreneurial activity (individual entrepreneurs), and legal entities that are considered small businesses in accordance with the Federal Law ‘On the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in the Russian Federation’.

06 June 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI