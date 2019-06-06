Gala marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and China

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

A concert of the Pyatnitsky State Academic Russian Folk Choir and the China National Traditional Orchestra was held on the Bolshoi’s historical stage.

Before the concert, the leaders of the two countries toured a joint exhibition of TASS and Xinhua news agencies.

Speech at the gala

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: President Xi, friends,

This visit of the President of the People’s Republic of China is timed to coincide with an outstanding event, the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Russia and China.

In 1949 our country was the first to recognise the People’s Republic of China on the next day after it was proclaimed. Over the past decades Russian-Chinese cooperation has travelled a long way and we have seen many examples of sincere mutual support, friendship and successful joint work.

Today the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China are united by multi-faceted comprehensive strategic partnership based on the immutable principles of respecting each other’s sovereignty, national identity and interests, equality and neighbourliness.

Our countries conduct an intensive political dialogue and build a broad system of mutually advantageous economic ties increasing mutual trade and investment and developing industrial and technological cooperation.

Bilateral trade increased to an all-time high in 2018, reaching $108 billion. At the same time, the People’s Republic of China has firmly asserted itself as Russia’s largest business partner. Russian-Chinese energy cooperation has also become strategic. A trans-border gas pipeline will start operating in late 2019. Chinese companies are involved in producing liquefied natural gas on the Yamal Peninsula, the northernmost Russian region.

Major cooperation prospects are opening up in the aerospace and military-technical sectors. Both sides are analysing plans for establishing joint innovative production facilities. I would like to note that Russian regions and Chinese provinces are actively involved in bilateral cooperation.

Cross-years of Russian-Chinese interregional cooperation are being held successfully. Contacts between the citizens of our countries continue to expand, tourist and educational exchanges are also on the rise, and the Russian-Chinese cultural cooperation programme for 2017–2019 is being implemented. The programme includes a variety of festivals, concerts, film screenings and exhibitions. The people of Russia and China become closer as they gain an insight into each other’s traditions and immensely rich historical and cultural legacy.

Naturally, we strive to cooperate closely on the international scene in the interests of stability, global and regional security. Our countries make a major joint contribution to resolving acute global problems and to countering new challenges and threats. They jointly advocate the creation of a new and equitable world order based on multipolar concepts, unfailing compliance with international law, the UN Charter, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation.

On the whole, we can say with confidence that Russian-Chinese relations have reached an unprecedented level. Considering their tremendous potential, we have no intention of resting on our laurels. Today, we have adopted joint statements setting out new ambitious guidelines for bilateral cooperation.

We are planning to expand cooperation in every field for the benefit of our two countries’ citizens and to promote sustainable development of Russia and China.

