Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Greetings to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

6 June 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Carl XVI Gustaf, the King of Sweden, as the country celebrates National Day.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus assigns high priority to a respectful political dialogue and productive and comprehensive cooperation with Sweden.

“I am convinced that the establishment of truly partner relations based on common economic interests and human contacts will open up additional opportunities for sustainable development of our countries and will contribute to strengthening peace and stability in the European region,” the message reads.

© 2019, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI