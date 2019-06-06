Meeting with Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin met with Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini. The two leaders discussed current issues of developing bilateral relations in different areas and items on the international agenda.

This is the first meeting between Vladimir Putin and Peter Pellegrini who took office in March 2018. The Prime Minister of Slovakia arrived in Russia to attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Prime Minister, colleagues, friends,

I am very pleased to welcome you to St Petersburg.

Thank you for finding the time to come to the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. At the beginning of our conversation I would like to note that our countries have traditionally enjoyed trust-based and friendly relations. This also has an impact on our economic ties.

We consider your country to be one of our main partners in economic cooperation. Suffice it to say that our trade increased by almost 25 percent in one go in the first quarter of this year.

We have an intergovernmental commission working. I believe its next meeting will take place in October.

In Russia?

Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov: In Sochi.

Vladimir Putin: In Sochi. Excellent.

We are very happy to see you and to have this opportunity to discuss with you the entire range of bilateral ties.

Welcome!

To be continued.

