Meeting with RDFI International Advisory Board and international investment community leaders

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin met with members of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) International Advisory Board and representatives of the international investment community. The meeting was held in a working lunch format.

This year the meeting was attended by representatives from investment funds from Germany, France, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Italy, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. A total of more than 40 international investors were invited to a conversation with the Russian leader, who, generally speaking, manage over $15 trillion.

MIL OSI