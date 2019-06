Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

Staff announcements

Marina Alekhina resigns as Operations Department Director effective 14 June 2019 following her decision to pursue a career outside the Bank of Russia.

The Bank of Russia further announces that First Deputy Director Andrey Popov has been appointed as Acting Director, Operations Department.

06 June 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI