The V.Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the MIA of Russia conducted an excursion for children-heroes

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today, after the solemn awarding ceremony held by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, the kids who had showed courage and an active civil position in apprehending criminals and preventing offenses were invited by the Chief of the V.Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the MIA of Russia Lieutenant-General of Police Igor Kalinichenko for a tea party and a tour of the University.

The event was attended by the Assistant to the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel Irina Volk, as well as the Chief of the combat unit of the special-purpose detachment “Grom” of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region Hero of the Russian Federation, Colonel of Police Aleksandr Golovashkin and the Commander of the detachment Colonel of Police Nikolai Grebennik, who in a friendly atmosphere shared with teenagers interesting stories of their service days, life experience, told about the awards they received.

A representative of the Russian Post – Director for the Moscow Macro-region of the Russian Post – Dmitry Adushev handed a special award to Yelisei Bovt, who, unafraid of taking the right adult decision, had helped to solve a robbery attack on a postman in Orenburg.

During the excursion, the children were shown training grounds, they were introduced to disciplines studied at various faculties of the university,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

