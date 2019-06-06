Visiting St Petersburg State University

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony to award an honorary doctorate of St Petersburg State University to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping Xi JinpingPresident of People’s Republic of China . The degree was presented by University’s rector Nikolai Kropachev.

Earlier, in April 2019, during a working visit to China, Vladimir Putin received an honorary doctorate at Tsinghua University, one of the leading universities in China.

Before the ceremony, the Russian and Chinese presidents toured an exhibition of collections of the St Petersburg State University Scientific Library. The display shows books of different eras, which the university translates from Chinese into Russian and publishes in Russia.

In particular, the two leaders were shown a rare 17th-century manuscript book on metal melting; it was given to the university by a Chinese collector. The rector of St Petersburg State University presented a copy of this book to the Chinese President. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping were also given paintings by Russian and Chinese students.

