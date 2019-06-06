Vladimir Kolokoltsev awarded children and teenagers for courage and heroism

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, met with children who had shown courage and an active civil position in apprehending criminals and preventing offenses. The solemn ceremony was held at the V.Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. Its participants were 20 children from 10 regions of the country, who were awarded certificates of honor and valuable gifts.

Greeting the young heroes, Vladimir Kolokoltsev said: “By your example, you showed not only peers, but also the older generation that the best human qualities – courage, strength of mind, willingness to take risks in the name of rescuing other people – are fully inherent even in very young citizens of our country. This instills confidence that the future of Russia is good hands”.

The MIA of Russia Chief noted that the support of caring people is always important for solving the tasks fighting the crime. Today, among the volunteer police assistants there are quite a few children and adolescents who are capable of showing courage and integrity. “For people like you, who are courageous, responsible and resolute, the doors of our educational institutions are always open, including the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia,” the Minister stressed.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev wished the children good health, success in school and thanked their parents and teachers for raising such wonderful children.

After the ceremony, a tour of the University, Red Square, Alexander Garden and Zaryadye Park was organized for the participants. In addition, the young guests of the capital got acquainted with the work of the operative regiment of the mounted police of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow and visited the Museum of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department. For reference

12-year-old cadets of the Volzhsky city school, Dmitry Bogdashkin, Daniil Getman, Timofey Komissarov, Artemy Krasnopolsky, Maxim Pyrkov, and Yegor Strokov. Last year, the boys witnessed a robbery. The attacker snatched the bag from the hands of a pensioner. Caring pedestrians responded to the victim’s cries for help and tried to catch up with the escaping criminal. The children rushed to intercept him. As a result, the robber was detained, and the stolen items were returned to the elderly woman.11-year-old Ekaterina Nekrasova from the Kemerovo Region. The girl helped the police to detain a suspect in 3 robberies of senior citizens. The attacker tracked down pensioners, broke into their homes and stole money and valuables. Ekaterina told investigators that she had seen him enter the porch. Thanks to the information received, the identity of the perpetrator was established, and he was detained.In the Sverdlovsk region a year ago, 12-year-old Vladimir Khitrin witnessed the brutal beating of one man by another. The boy recorded what was happening on the cell phone camera and ran for help. The first policeman on his way was an officer of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Verkhnesaldinsky” police ensign Aleksei Evdokimov, who detained the suspect in the crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 111 of the RF Criminal Code.On August 22, 2018, at the age of 10, Andrey Kolodkin noticed that two men were stealing a cover from a sewer well. The attackers put the cover of the well and the metal ring in the trunk of their car and fled. The boy recorded what was happening on the cell phone camera, and then called the police and reported the incident. Thanks to the video-recording transmitted to officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kirovogradskoye” who arrived at the scene of the incident, one of the defendants in the criminal case of theft was identified and detained.On June 16, 2018, 16-year-old Elisey Bovt witnessed an unknown man, threatening a postman with a gun-like object and openly stealing money from him. After some time, the young man noticed the offender in one of the courtyards, and immediately informed the police about that. This information helped establish the whereabouts of the robbery suspect and detain him.Three 11-year-old friends Taisiya Aryutina, Maria Anikina and Ilya Shkoda from the Kaliningrad Region, walking in the courtyard of an apartment building, saw that two men were getting down from the 6th floor window using bound sheets. The policemen who arrived at the scene of the incident were told by the children where the criminals had gone, thanks to which the apartment thieves were detained, the stolen property worth more than half a million rubles was seized.On January 1, 2019, 13-year-old Artyom Anyutin and 17-year-old Aleksey Yakovlev witnessed a traffic accident as a result of which a woman suffered. One of them provided first aid to the woman, and the other rushed in pursuit of the culprit of the accident, who ran away from the scene. The teenager did not catch up with the offender, but was able to describe in detail his appearance to the arrived police officers. That information helped to detain the suspect in the criminal case initiated under Articles 166 and 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. 15-year-old Aleksandr Musikhin from the city of Marks, Saratov Region, helped the police to solve a crime. Early in the evening of July 2, 2018, he walked through the central park and noticed that an offender was trying to take away the phone from a disabled girl. The teenager did not hesitate, he called for help, drew the attention of others to what was happening. People responded, the offender was detained and transferred to the police officers who arrived to the scene. Subsequently, the detainee became a defendant in the criminal case, and Aleksandr Musikhin gave exposing testimony.14-year-old Pavel Solomatin and 13-year-old Viktor Chernykh from the Moscow Region helped to detain a robber. On May 3, 2018, an unidentified man in the street, threatening a minor, Pavel Solomatin, with a gun-like object, took a mobile phone from him. However, the teenager did not lose his head and, together with his friend, tracked down the offender and informed the police about his whereabouts. Due to the competent and courageous actions of adolescents, the man was detained and remanded in custody.11-year-old Diana Tarabukina and 12-year-old Elena Sergienko from Yakutia helped to detain hooligans. In July 2018, the friends noticed a group of young people on the street who committed hooliganism with traumatic arms. The girls video-recorded the unlawful actions of the young people on the phone and immediately provided the information to the duty-unit. Thanks to the actions of the girls fifth-graders, it was possible to stop further hooligan actions of a group of young people whose identities were established, they were detained and a criminal case was opened.

