A group of officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Internal Security is working in the Republic of Kalmykia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“On May 31, the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Elista received a statement from a local resident that his 65-year-old relative had left home the day before and her whereabouts since then remained unknown.

In the course of operational search activities, the body of the woman with signs of violent death was discovered in the area of Kegult village, of the Ketchenerovsky District, by officers of the Criminal Investigation Division and the Division of Internal Security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Kalmykia. Information was also received on the possible involvement of the three police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Elista in a serious crime committed against the victim. Currently, two of them are detained and taken to the investigating authorities by criminal investigation officers and internal security officers, measures have been taken to search for the third suspect,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.

“By the decision of the MIA of Russia leadership, a group of officers of the Ministry’s GA for Internal Security is providing practical assistance in the Republic of Kalmykia,” Irina Volk emphasized.

MIL OSI