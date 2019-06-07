In the Tver Region, the police completed the investigation of fraud in tourism

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigator of the unit investigating the organized criminal activity of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region completed the investigation of a criminal case against a resident of Nelidovo who had committed a series of frauds in tourism.

The investigation found that a 26-year-old woman, being an individual entrepreneur and operating as a travel agent in the city of Nelidovo of the Tver Region, in the period from November 2017 to August 2018, by deception and abuse of trust, knowingly stole funds belonging to 34 residents of the cities: Nelidovo of the Tver Region, Murmansk and Moscow, who turned to her to purchase tourist vouchers.

During the investigation, indisputable evidence was obtained of the offender’s involvement in these crimes. The damage caused to the victims amounted to about 2,600,000 rubles.

Currently, the criminal case on grounds of the crime provided for in part 2 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code has been sent to the Nelidovsky City Court for consideration on the merits.

