Plenary session of St Petersburg International Economic Forum

Also taking part in the SPIEF session are President of China Xi Jinping Xi JinpingPresident of People’s Republic of China , President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev Radev RumenPresident of Bulgaria , Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolPrime Minister of the Republic of Armenia , Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Guterres AntonioSecretary-General of the United Nations . The discussion is moderated by journalist, RT TV Channel presenter Sophie Shevardnadze.



President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends and colleagues, ladies and gentlemen.

I am happy to welcome to Russia all heads of state and government, all participants in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. We are grateful to our guests for their attention and friendly attitude to Russia and their willingness for joint work and business cooperation that always rests, as business leaders know well, on pragmatism, understanding of mutual interests and, of course, trust in each other, frankness and clear-cut positions.

I would like to take advantage of the SPIEF venue to tell you not only about the goals and tasks that we in Russia have set for ourselves but also about our views on the state of the global economic system. For us this is not an abstract conversation, nor an academic discussion. Russia’s development, simply by virtue of its size, history, culture, the human potential and economic opportunities cannot take place outside the global context, without the correlation of the domestic, national and global agendas.

So, what is the state of affairs today or at least how do we in Russia see it?

Technically, global economic growth, and I hope we will mostly talk about that since this is an economic forum, has been positive in the recent period. In 2011–2017, the global economy grew by an annual average of 2.8 percent. In recent years, the relevant figure was a bit over three percent. However, we believe, and countries’ leaders and all of us must frankly admit that regrettably, despite this growth, the existing model of economic relations is still in crisis and this crisis is of a comprehensive nature. Problems in this respect have been piling up throughout the past few decades. They are more serious and larger than it seemed before.

To be continued.

