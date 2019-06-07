Suspects in illegal hunting for saigas were detained in the Volgograd Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The environmental inspectors of the Volgograd Region in the fields of the Staropoltavsky District found three carcasses of shot saigas with sawn-off horns, which they immediately reported to the police. As a result of operational search activities, officers of the MIA of Russia Sub-Division for the Staropoltavsky District found 19 more dead animals in similar circumstances. Preliminarily, the damage from the illegal hunting amounted to 4 million rubles.

A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 258.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

With account of the existing resonance and public danger of the incident, officers of the ES&CC Administration, as well as the investigators of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region immediately joined the investigation of this criminal case.

As a result of joint work, suspects in the illegal hunting were identified. A 38-year-old resident of one of the villages of the Staropoltavsky District and his 33-year-old friend from the Saratov Region have been detained.

At present, the necessary expert examinations are being carried out and all the circumstances of the illegal activity are being established,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

