Minimum Regulatory Capital, Q3, 2019

Minimum Regulatory Capital

01/01/2019 – 31/03/2019

01/04/2019 – 30/06/2019

01/07/2019 – 30/09/2019

1. A bank

55.39

57.07

57.47

2. A non-bank financial institution:

2.1. having the right to perform one or several of the following banking operations within the permissible combinations:

0.60

0.62

0.62

2.1.1. provision of settlement and (or) cash services to natural and (or) legal persons, including correspondent banks

2.1.2. foreign exchange operations

2.1.3. purchase and sale of precious metals and (or) precious stones in cases stipulated by the National Bank

2.1.4. providing natural and (or) legal persons with special premises or storage vaults located therein for safekeeping of documents and valuables (monetary funds, securities, precious metals and precious stones, etc.)

2.1.5. transportation of cash, payment instructions, precious metals and precious stones and other valuables between banks and non-bank financial institutions, their separate and organizational units, as well as the delivery of such valuables to the customers of banks and non-bank financial institutions

2.2. having the right to exercise in addition to the banking operations listed in subparagraphs 2.1.1 – 2.1.5 of this paragraph, one or several of the following banking operations within the permissible combinations:

3.07

3.16

3.18

2.2.1. attracting funds of legal persons, except for correspondent banks, to the accounts and (or) in deposits

2.2.2. opening and maintaining bank accounts of legal persons, except for correspondent banks

2.2.3. opening and maintaining accounts of legal persons in precious metals

2.2.4. attracting and placing precious metals and (or) precious stones in deposits of legal persons

2.2.5. collection of cash, payment instructions, precious metals and precious stones and other valuables

2.3. having the right to exercise in addition to the banking operations listed in subparagraphs 2.1.1 – 2.1.5 and subparagraphs 2.2.1 – 2.2.5 of this paragraph, one or several of the following banking operations within the permissible combinations:

6.18

6.37

6.41

2.3.1. issuance of bank guarantees

2.3.2. trust management of monetary funds under the trust management agreement

2.3.3. financing under monetary claim concession (factoring)

